WWE News: Parker Boudreaux Bought His First Mercedes-Benz, Today’s The Bump

– Earlier this month, WWE NXT talent Parker Boudreaux noted on Twitter that he purchased his first Mercedes-Benz, which you can see below. He noted in his tweet, “Just bought a Benz at 23 [smiling face with horns emoji] #Blessed.”

– Today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump is now available. Guests for today’s show include Goldberg, Jinder Mahal, and Ilja Dragunov. You can check out that video below: