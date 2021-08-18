wrestling / News
WWE News: Parker Boudreaux Bought His First Mercedes-Benz, Today’s The Bump
August 18, 2021 | Posted by
– Earlier this month, WWE NXT talent Parker Boudreaux noted on Twitter that he purchased his first Mercedes-Benz, which you can see below. He noted in his tweet, “Just bought a Benz at 23 [smiling face with horns emoji] #Blessed.”
Just bought a Benz at 23😈 #Blessed pic.twitter.com/ZWhmiKo29o
— Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) August 10, 2021
– Today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump is now available. Guests for today’s show include Goldberg, Jinder Mahal, and Ilja Dragunov. You can check out that video below: