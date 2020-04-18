wrestling / News

WWE News: Part Two of Jeff Hardy Video Package Series, Highlights From Sheamus Match, King Corbin Attacks Elias

April 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
jeff hardy wwe smackdown

– The second part of WWE’s series on Jeff Hardy’s highs and lows aired on tonight’s Smackdown. You can see the video below:

– WWE posted highlights from Sheamus’ win over Denzel DeJournette:

– King Corbin attacked Elias backstage during tonight’s episode:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elias, Jeff Hardy, King Corbin, Sheamus, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading