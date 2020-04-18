wrestling / News
WWE News: Part Two of Jeff Hardy Video Package Series, Highlights From Sheamus Match, King Corbin Attacks Elias
April 17, 2020 | Posted by
– The second part of WWE’s series on Jeff Hardy’s highs and lows aired on tonight’s Smackdown. You can see the video below:
– WWE posted highlights from Sheamus’ win over Denzel DeJournette:
– King Corbin attacked Elias backstage during tonight’s episode:
More Trending Stories
- PJ Black Reveals Reaction of ROH Roster To Marty Scurll Getting Creative Position
- AJ Styles Says He Feels Responsible For Release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the WWE Releases, If AEW Will Sign Up A Lot of Them, Says AEW Is Paying Some Talent ‘Astronomical’ Sums of Money
- Seth Rollins, David Starr Trade Words After Rollins Says The Industry Needs to Rally Together