WWE News: Participants Set For NXT Battle Royal, Authors of Pain Return To TV

– WWE has set the participants in next week’s Wpmen’s Battle Royal on NXT. Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Taynara Conti, Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan, Dakota Kai, Bianca Blair, Billie Kay, Nikki Cross, Zeda, Mercedes Martinez, Sage Beckett, Vanessa Borne, Santana Garrett, Aliyah, Abbey Laith and Reina Gonzalez will compete for the final spot in the NXT Takeover: WarGames match for the Women’s Championship.

– The Authors of Pain returned on this week’s episode of NXT. The team came back in their first appearance since losing the Tag Team Championships in late August and attacked SAnitY. They ended the show by standing with the championships while The Undisputed Era looked on: