wrestling / News
WWE News: Pat Buck Announces Birth of His Son, Titus O’Neil Delivers Message for National Teacher Day
– WWE Producer Pat Buck announced the birth of his son today. He wrote on Twitter earlier, “Weighing in at 9 lbs, from Ardsley, NY….Friends and family please welcome Harrison Andrew Buckridge! #HanBuck #BabyHank #YoungestBuck” You can view his tweet on the great news below.
On behalf of 411, we send our congratulations to Pat Buck and his family.
💙 Weighing in at 9 lbs, from Ardsley, NY….Friends and family please welcome Harrison Andrew Buckridge! #HanBuck #BabyHank #YoungestBuck 💙 👶 pic.twitter.com/XJ4gnS1eK7
— Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) May 4, 2021
– WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil delivered a message for National Teacher Day:
Happy #NationalTeacherDay! @WWE Global Ambassador @TitusONeilWWE has a message of appreciation for teachers everywhere with @UNICEFUSA and @UNICEFKidPower! #TeacherAppreciationWeek pic.twitter.com/1nbCCMJ3lu
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) May 4, 2021
