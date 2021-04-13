wrestling / News

WWE News: Pat McAfee Reacts To Logan Paul Getting Stunned At WrestleMania 37, John Morrison Films The Miz In His Bubble Bath In Miz & Mrs. Bonus Clip

April 13, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Logan Paul Smackdown

– Logan Paul was on the receiving end of a stunner from Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37, and Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the postmatch angle on a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show. You can watch the video below.

– WWE has released a special Miz & Mrs. bonus clip that features John Morrison filming The Miz in his bubble bath.

