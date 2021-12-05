wrestling / News

WWE News: Pat McAfee & Michael Cole Send Their Best Wishes to Beth Phoenix, NXT Superstars Predict WarGames

December 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Icons: Beth Phoenix

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be leaving the NXT commentary desk after today’s NXT WarGames event. WWE released a new video featuring Michael Cole and Pat McAfee sending their best wishes to Phoenix and wishing her luck, which you can view here:

– The Superstars of NXT reveal their WarGames predictions in a new video:

Beth Phoenix, NXT WarGames, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

