wrestling / News
WWE News: Pat McAfee & Michael Cole Send Their Best Wishes to Beth Phoenix, NXT Superstars Predict WarGames
December 5, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be leaving the NXT commentary desk after today’s NXT WarGames event. WWE released a new video featuring Michael Cole and Pat McAfee sending their best wishes to Phoenix and wishing her luck, which you can view here:
– The Superstars of NXT reveal their WarGames predictions in a new video:
