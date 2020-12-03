WWE News: Pat McAfee Promises to End The Undisputed Era, NXT UK Preview Video, Top 10 NXT Moments

– Pat McAfee shared a tweet yesterday promising to put an end to The Undisputed Era at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. McAfee’s Kings of NXT will face The Undisputed Era in a WarGames match on Sunday, December 6.

Pat McAfee tweeted, “This SUNDAY 2 Rings.. 2 Cages.. 2 Teams.. 1 brutal truth… At #WarGames we END the Undisputed Era #WWENXT #PATisNXT.” You can view his Twitter post below.

This SUNDAY 2 Rings.. 2 Cages.. 2 Teams.. 1 brutal truth… At #WarGames we END the Undisputed Era #WWENXT #PATisNXT pic.twitter.com/wYFFSbTThq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 3, 2020

– WWE released a preview video for today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network. On today’s episode, Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster will face The Hunt. You can see the promo clip for the matchup below:

– The Top 10 NXT moments for last night’s episode are now available. You can see that video here: