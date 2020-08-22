WWE News: Pat McAfee Reveals His Custom Sneakers for TakeOver, Best TakeOver Title Matches Livestream, Sasha Banks & Bayley Reflect on Entrances for WWE Untold

– Pat McAfee will face former NXT champion Adam Cole in a singles match at tonight’s NXT TakeOver XXX. Ahead of tonight’s show, Pat McAfee revealed the custom sneakers he will be wearing for the matchup via Twitter.

McAfee wrote in his tweet, “Good morning beautiful people. Tonight, l’t’s enjoy the hell out of SHOCKING THE WORLD. Tonight’s shoe game is FireFireFire ~> designed by, legend, @MACHE275. That right shoe is going to end this thing QUICK. One swing BAYBAY. Let’s. Go.” You can check out that tweet and clip below.

