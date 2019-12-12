WWE News: Pat McAfee to Oversee Cheez-It Bowl Contest, Asuka Eats Japanese Eel

– NXT analyst Pat McAfee is set to oversee a contest for the Cheez-It Bowl, which takes place on December 27th. McAfee noted on Twitter that he is the “Master of Cheez” for the Bowl game, which will see Air Force take on Washington State.

Fans can win a chance to hoin him in an actual Cheez-It box at the game with a Cheez-It loaded concession menu and other elements. You can see more details in the tweet below:

🗣 LET’S HANGOUT Join me in a 2-story, front row, #CheezIt box at the @CheezItBowl Post how much you love Cheez-it w/ a pic or video. MUST tag @cheezit & use #CheezPickMePatEntry No purch necessary, 18+, void where prohibited. For full rules~> https://t.co/ANE7MVNqD8 #ad pic.twitter.com/poU6OLI5xp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 9, 2019

– Asuka was a guest on First We Feast’s new Gochi Gang episode, which is described as follows: