WWE News: Pat McAfee to Oversee Cheez-It Bowl Contest, Asuka Eats Japanese Eel
– NXT analyst Pat McAfee is set to oversee a contest for the Cheez-It Bowl, which takes place on December 27th. McAfee noted on Twitter that he is the “Master of Cheez” for the Bowl game, which will see Air Force take on Washington State.
Fans can win a chance to hoin him in an actual Cheez-It box at the game with a Cheez-It loaded concession menu and other elements. You can see more details in the tweet below:
🗣 LET’S HANGOUT
Join me in a 2-story, front row, #CheezIt box at the @CheezItBowl
Post how much you love Cheez-it w/ a pic or video.
MUST tag @cheezit & use #CheezPickMePatEntry
No purch necessary, 18+, void where prohibited.
For full rules~> https://t.co/ANE7MVNqD8 #ad pic.twitter.com/poU6OLI5xp
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 9, 2019
– Asuka was a guest on First We Feast’s new Gochi Gang episode, which is described as follows:
Eel is one of the most traditional ingredients in Japanese cooking. But in the U.S., the delicacy is still largely misunderstood. On this episode of Gochi Gang, Reina Scully is embarking on an eel-eating adventure. First, Chef Hiroki Fukushima gives Reina a crash course in the preparation of unagi, or freshwater eel, at Unagi Aburi Ittetsu. And later, Reina teams up with WWE superstar and sushi obsessive Asuka for an omakase experience centered around anago, unagi’s saltwater cousin. Will this deep-dive into the fascinating world of Japanese eel give Asuka the strength she needs to win her next fight?
