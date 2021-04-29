wrestling / News
WWE News: Pat McAfee Vlogs on Meeting Vince McMahon at SmackDown, What’s NeXT Previews Street Fight
April 29, 2021 | Posted by
– SmackDown broadcaster Pat McAfee released his latest Mr. Friday Night Vlog #2. In the video, McAfee talks about meeting Vince McMahon backstage at WWE SmackDown for his new announcing gig. However, the meeting with McMahon happens offscreen.
– Today’s episode of What’s NeXT previews the upcoming preview featuring Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon against The Way. The NXT Women’s tag team title match will take place on next week’s episode of NXT:
