WWE News: Pat Patterson & Vince McMahon Story, Xavier Woods Plays Cyberpunk 2077, Top 10 NXT Moments

December 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Pat Patterson, Vince McMahon

– The My Favorite Friendship podcast released a clip telling a story regarding late WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson and Vince McMahon. Pat Patterson passed away last week at age 79. You can listen to that clip below.

– Xavier Woods released a new Let’s Play video on UpUpDownDown where he plays Cyberpunk 2077, which you can see below:

– WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s episode, which you can view here:

