WWE News: Pat Patterson & Vince McMahon Story, Xavier Woods Plays Cyberpunk 2077, Top 10 NXT Moments
– The My Favorite Friendship podcast released a clip telling a story regarding late WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson and Vince McMahon. Pat Patterson passed away last week at age 79. You can listen to that clip below.
Vince McMahon & Pat Patterson's friendship created WrestleMania, The Royal Rumble, characters, & storylines that delighted wrestling fans for decades. Workaholics need someone to believe in their vision & Pat's belief in Vince bonded them forever. #podcasthttps://t.co/c3WTEx84SK pic.twitter.com/Nzuat13Mig
– Xavier Woods released a new Let’s Play video on UpUpDownDown where he plays Cyberpunk 2077, which you can see below:
– WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s episode, which you can view here:
