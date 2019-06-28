WWE News: Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Announcement Covered By WWE Now Series, Hidden Gems Clip, Stock Up

– WWE is promoting the appointment of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as Executive Directors via their WWE Now series. You can see the video below, with Cathy Kelley discussing the announcement. While it’s interesting as announcement specifically noted that there are no plans for this to become a storyline, it must be noted that WWE has covered both storyline and non-storyline content on the YouTube series:

– The latest clip from WWE Hidden Gems is online, as you can see below. The clip is from Terry Funk vs. Jerry Lawler at USWA on November 3rd, 1990:

– WWE’s stock closed at $72.20 on Thursday, up $1.09 (1.53%) on the day. The market as a whole was down 0.04%.