WWE News: Paul Heyman Answers ‘Who Can Dethrone Roman Reigns,’ NXT UK Video Highlights

June 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania 34 Roman Reigns Image Credit: WWE

– Paul Heyman, special counsel to WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, responded to a tweet by the official WWE Twitter account asking “Who can dethrone Roman Reigns?” You can view Heyman’s fairly obvious answer below:

Dear @WWE,

No one!

(Dis)Respectfully,

Paul Heyman
#SpecialCounsel to @WWERomanReigns

ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF!

– Here are video highlights for today’s WWE NXT UK:









