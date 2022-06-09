wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman Answers ‘Who Can Dethrone Roman Reigns,’ NXT UK Video Highlights
June 9, 2022 | Posted by
– Paul Heyman, special counsel to WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, responded to a tweet by the official WWE Twitter account asking “Who can dethrone Roman Reigns?” You can view Heyman’s fairly obvious answer below:
Dear @WWE,
No one!
(Dis)Respectfully,
Paul Heyman
#SpecialCounsel to @WWERomanReigns
ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF!
Drop your pick ⤵️ @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/vIr09U5abz
— WWE (@WWE) June 9, 2022
Dear @WWE,
No one!
(Dis)Respectfully,
Paul Heyman #SpecialCounsel to @WWERomanReigns
ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF! https://t.co/4t7qMxwvJm
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 9, 2022
– Here are video highlights for today’s WWE NXT UK: