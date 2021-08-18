wrestling / News

WWE News: Paul Heyman & Ariel Helwani Set for SummerSlam Edition of The Bump, WrestleMania Special Added to Peacock, Top 10 NXT Moments

August 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Paul Heyman and Ariel Helwani have been announced as guests for this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam edition of The Bump on Saturday, August 21.

PWInsider has now added the March to WrestleMania special for WrestleMania IX to the WWE content library. It’s available in the “March to WrestleMania” section.

– WWE released the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s show:

