WWE News: Paul Heyman & Ariel Helwani Set for SummerSlam Edition of The Bump, WrestleMania Special Added to Peacock, Top 10 NXT Moments
– Paul Heyman and Ariel Helwani have been announced as guests for this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam edition of The Bump on Saturday, August 21.
– PWInsider has now added the March to WrestleMania special for WrestleMania IX to the WWE content library. It’s available in the “March to WrestleMania” section.
– WWE released the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s show: