WWE News: Paul Heyman Comments on Jinder Mahal’s Challenge, Triple H Hypes War Games, New Eva Marie Video

– Paul Heyman posted the following on Twitter, confirming that he and Brock Lesnar will be at Raw to answer Jinder Mahal’s challenge…

CONFIRMED! My client, the reigning defending undisputed

Universal Champion @BrockLesnar and I will be in Green Bay LIVE on #MondayNightRAW! pic.twitter.com/Ef6Bu6WMt1 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 18, 2017

As his #Advocate, I hereby encourage you to watch the reigning defending undisputed #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar's response LIVE on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/07rOzUUPZV — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 18, 2017

– Triple H posted the following on Twitter, hyping NXT Takeover: WarGames…

Any battle can spark a war…

Question is, are you ready? #NXTTakeOver: WarGames

Saturday, Nov. 18th – Houston, TXhttps://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR pic.twitter.com/AKUNGdxIgA — Triple H (@TripleH) October 18, 2017

– Here is a new video from Eve Marie, looking at her “YouTube Struggle” as she continues to expand her NEM Fashion brand…

