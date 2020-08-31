WWE News: Paul Heyman Comments On Roman Reigns’ Title Win, Charles Robinson Dazed After Fall Out Of The Ring, Payback Highlights

– After Roman Reigns won the Universal title last night at WWE Payback, Paul Heyman took to Twitter to brag about his new client.

He wrote: “AND NEW ….. Reigning, Defending, Undisputed @WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion … THE BIG DOG … WRECK EVERYONE AND LEAVE … @WWERomanReigns!!! BELIEVE THAT!!!”

AND NEW ….. Reigning, Defending, Undisputed @WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion … THE BIG DOG … WRECK EVERYONE AND LEAVE … @WWERomanReigns!!! BELIEVE THAT!!!https://t.co/TUyjsb9riY — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 31, 2020

– WWE posted a new video in which Charles Robinson is dazed after taking a fall outside of the ring when the ring collapsed in the main event.

– Here are highlights from last night’s event: