WWE News: Paul Heyman Comments On Roman Reigns’ Title Win, Charles Robinson Dazed After Fall Out Of The Ring, Payback Highlights

August 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns WWE Payback Paul Heyman

– After Roman Reigns won the Universal title last night at WWE Payback, Paul Heyman took to Twitter to brag about his new client.

He wrote: “AND NEW ….. Reigning, Defending, Undisputed @WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion … THE BIG DOG … WRECK EVERYONE AND LEAVE … @WWERomanReigns!!! BELIEVE THAT!!!

– WWE posted a new video in which Charles Robinson is dazed after taking a fall outside of the ring when the ring collapsed in the main event.

– Here are highlights from last night’s event:

