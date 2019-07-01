wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman Era of RAW Begins Tonight, Main Event For Tomorrow’s 205 Live
July 1, 2019 | Posted by
– Paul Heyman, who has reportedly already started his position as the executive director of RAW, will be in charge of his first show tonight according to PWInsider. However it was noted that it was unlikely that there would be any big changes happening immediately. As we previously reported, Heyman is not expected to appear on TV in any other capacity than as Brock Lesnar’s agent.
– The main event for tomorrow night’s 205 Live will be the Lucha House Party vs. the Singh Brothers in a Tornado Tag Team Match. Adam Pearce has been overseeing the brand.
