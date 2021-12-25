WWE News: Paul Heyman Gets Emotional in Sit-Down Interview, Heyman Career Spotlight, SmackDown Video Highlights

– WWE released the full Paul Heyman sit-down interview with Kayla Braxton from tonight’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown. As noted, Heyman contemplated in the interview that his career is finally over. You can check out that video below. Heyman also stated the following:

“Excuse me. I don’t know. What do I do now? Go to NXT and cherry pick a top talent and start all over again? Not at this stage. I put every bit of my heart and my soul and my spirit into serving as the special counsel to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns because I believe in Roman Reigns. Without that, maybe it’s time for me to acknowledge that my career is most likely over. Excuse me.”

– Additionally, WWE released a video package highlighting the career of Paul Heyman in WCW, ECW, and WWE:

