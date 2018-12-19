Quantcast

 

WWE News: Paul Heyman Giving Away Wrestlemania Tickets, The Usos Play Soul Calibur VI

December 19, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Paul Heyman

– Paul Heyman announced on Twitter that he’s teaming with Scott Stanford and local NYC TV WPIX to give away tickets to Wrestlemania 35:

– UpUpDownDown has released a new video in which The Usos play Soul Calibur VI:

