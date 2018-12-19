wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman Giving Away Wrestlemania Tickets, The Usos Play Soul Calibur VI
December 19, 2018 | Posted by
– Paul Heyman announced on Twitter that he’s teaming with Scott Stanford and local NYC TV WPIX to give away tickets to Wrestlemania 35:
7pm Eastern Time Tonight … Wednesday, December 19th ….
LIVE on #FacebookWatch …
WHO WANTS TO GO TO @WWE @WRESTLEMANIA???????????
… and I promise, you won't have to put up with @scottstanford1 in person!https://t.co/Gqdz9fcbJZ
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) December 19, 2018
– UpUpDownDown has released a new video in which The Usos play Soul Calibur VI: