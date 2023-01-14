wrestling / News

WWE News: Paul Heyman Hypes NFL Quarterback Brock Purdy, Smackdown in Three Minutes, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights

January 14, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Paul Heyman WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Paul Heyman made an appearance for NFL on FOX to hype up San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

– WWE has released a new video looking at last night’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes:

– WWE has also released a video with highlights of today’s Smackdown Lowdown:

