WWE News: Paul Heyman Says Kofi Kingston Can Kiss His Title Goodbye, Raw Highlights for This Week, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Review History of ECW Toys

– After WWE champion Kofi Kingston appeared on First Things First on FS1 this week, Paul Heyman sent a message to Kofi Kingston that his client, Brock Lesnar, will end Kingston’s title reign when Friday Night Smackdown debuts on Fox. You can read Heyman’s message to Kingston below.

Heyman wrote, “Hey @TrueKofi … there is no one “like” @BrockLesnar! The Power of Positivity is an impotent concept. I’m sorry Kofi but your title reign ends this Friday night. And there’s not a damn thing ANYONE can do about it!!!”

Later on, after Kofi Kingston shared his thoughts on Brock Lesnar attacking Rey Mysterio’s son, Dominick, Paul Heyman had another response for Kingston. This time, he tweeted, “A personal message from my client @BrockLesnar to @TrueKofi … you ain’t man enough. All 3 of the #NewDay combined ain’t man enough. Kiss your title … and your ass … goodbye!”

– WWE released the full video highlights and post-match Fallout videos for last night’s Raw season premiere. You can check out those clips below.





























– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins released a bonus episode of their podcast where they look at the complete history of ECW action figures and toys by the Original San Francisco Toymakers. You can check out the video for that show below.