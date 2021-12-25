WWE News: Paul Heyman Ponders His Career Being Over on SmackDown, ‘The Protector’ Xia Li Sends Message to Natalya

– Tonight’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown opened with a sit-down interview between Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman, who was unceremoniously “fired” last week as the special counsel to Universal champion Roman Reigns. In the interview, Heyman suggested that his career as a manager might be over. You can check out a clip below. Heyman stated the following on what’s next for him after being fired by Reigns:

“Excuse me. I don’t know. What do I do now? Go to NXT and cherry pick a top talent and start all over again? Not at this stage. I put every bit of my heart and my soul and my spirit into serving as the special counsel to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns because I believe in Roman Reigns. Without that, maybe it’s time for me to acknowledge that my career is most likely over. Excuse me.”

Heyman also claimed he told Reigns the truth about Brock Lesnar and that Reigns needs to be protected from The Beast Incarnate.

.@HeymanHustle ponders whether he has reached the end of his career after suffering the humiliation of being fired by @WWERomanReigns last week on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/meGwQZ46oW — WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021

– “The Protector” Xia Li had a message for Natalya in a new video on tonight’s SmackDown. Li said she will fight and stand up to women like Natalya: