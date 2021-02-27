WWE News: Paul Heyman Praises Seth Rollins, Gallery of Superstar Photoshoot Outtakes

– Paul Heyman had high praise for WWE Superstar Seth Rollins following his interview earlier today on Talking Smack. Heyman tweeted, “In my capacity as #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns, I keep an open mind to all those who can benefit @WWE #Smackdown and the #IslandOfRelevancy. Ladies and Gentlemen, I can attest. #EmbraceTheVision #TalkingSmack.” You can check out Heyman’s tweet and a clip of Rollins on Talking Smack below.

– WWE has released a new photo gallery showcasing Superstar photoshoot outtakes. You can check out some of those outtakes with Big E, Peyton Royce, Kayden Carter and more below. The full gallery is available at HERE.