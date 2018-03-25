 

WWE News: Paul Heyman Praises TJP, Full Ronda Rousey/Rock Segment From WrestleMania 31

March 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Paul Heyman replied to praise from TJP on Twitter last night, doling out a compliment of his own. In response to a post where the 205 Live star said that he does “actually pick [Heyman’s] brain when I have a chance,” Heyman replied:

– WWE has posted the full WrestleMania 31 segment featuring The Rock, Ronda Rousey, Stephanie McMahon & Triple H. The segment is what started the feud between Rousey and Stephanie McMahon/Triple H, leading into their match at WrestleMania 34 this year:

