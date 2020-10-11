WWE News: Paul Heyman Predicts Eagles vs. Steelers Game, Full Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins Match Video

– Paul Heyman, the special counsel to WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, appeared on NFL on FOX today to offer his prediction between the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers game today. Heyman picked the Steelers to win. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released the Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns match video from last year’s October 11, 2019 episode of SmackDown. The match would determine the first-round draft pick for the 2019 WWE Draft. You can check out that match below: