WWE News: Paul Heyman Predicts Eagles vs. Steelers Game, Full Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins Match Video
October 11, 2020 | Posted by
– Paul Heyman, the special counsel to WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, appeared on NFL on FOX today to offer his prediction between the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers game today. Heyman picked the Steelers to win. You can check out that video below.
🏈 @steelers or @Eagles? @HeymanHustle has a p̶r̶e̶d̶i̶c̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ spoiler for today's @NFLonFOX on game.
📺: Steelers vs. Eagles, at 1p ET, on FOX! pic.twitter.com/ax4JfhTOTG
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 11, 2020
– WWE released the Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns match video from last year’s October 11, 2019 episode of SmackDown. The match would determine the first-round draft pick for the 2019 WWE Draft. You can check out that match below:
