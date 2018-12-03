wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman Predicts UFC/WWE Bidding War Over Wrestler, nWo Network Collection Intro, George H.W. Bush Honored on Raw
– Paul Heyman posted to Twitter after meeting University of Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson, predicting a bidding war between WWE and UFC in his future. You can see the posts below by Heyman, who met Steveson alongside Brock Lesnar, as well as a post by Steveson himself. The collegiate talent has a 13-0 recored thus far and won the heavyweight championship in the Cliff Keen Invitational.
If ur looking just a couple of yrs into the future, the next big bidding war between @WWE and @UFC will take place over the services of @GSteveson, the undefeated #UofM wrestler who, as a freshman, brought renewed interest to college like no one since ….https://t.co/QUk1IP5WoK
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) December 3, 2018
With the @WWE Champion! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/5nTZLtn3o4
— Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) March 10, 2018
What an honor and a pleasure for @BrockLesnar and me to host THE STEVESON BROS @GSteveson and @Bosteveson197 this evening at @TargetCenterMN @WWE #WWEMinny #UniversityOfMinnesota #YourHumbleAdvocate #UniversalChampion #GableSteveson #BobbySteveson #NCAA #2020Olympics pic.twitter.com/5TGyYs9XGQ
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 10, 2018
– Here is the new intro video for the nWo: For Life WWE Network Collection that went live on Monday:
– Monday’s episode of Raw opened with a ten-bell salute for President George Herbert Walker Bush. Bush passed away on Friday at the age of ninety-four. You can see a tribute post from WWE’s Twitter account:
A true American hero. pic.twitter.com/lgfzuAGeor
— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2018