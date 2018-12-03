WWE News: Paul Heyman Predicts UFC/WWE Bidding War Over Wrestler, nWo Network Collection Intro, George H.W. Bush Honored on Raw

– Paul Heyman posted to Twitter after meeting University of Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson, predicting a bidding war between WWE and UFC in his future. You can see the posts below by Heyman, who met Steveson alongside Brock Lesnar, as well as a post by Steveson himself. The collegiate talent has a 13-0 recored thus far and won the heavyweight championship in the Cliff Keen Invitational.

– Here is the new intro video for the nWo: For Life WWE Network Collection that went live on Monday:

– Monday’s episode of Raw opened with a ten-bell salute for President George Herbert Walker Bush. Bush passed away on Friday at the age of ninety-four. You can see a tribute post from WWE’s Twitter account: