WWE News: Paul Heyman Responds to John Cena’s Comments in Praise of Brock Lesnar, Stock Update, Top 100 Superstar Kisses

– As previously reported, John Cena had heavy praise for Brock Lesnar last month in an interview with Sports Illustrated. In fact, Cena went so far as to say Lesnar is “the best in-ring performer of all time.” Paul Heyman, the advocate for Lesnar, later responded to Cena’s comments yesterday on Twitter.

Heyman wrote, “Dear John Cena, Brock Lesnar doesn’t want your f’n compliments! Happy Valentine’s Day, #YourHumbleAdvocate.” You can check out that tweet below.

John Cena is returning to WWE on Friday, February 28 for Smackdown. Lesnar is currently part of the Raw roster.

– WWE stock opened today at $44 per share. It went up slightly and currently sits at $44.46 as of writing this.

– WWE released a video today showcasing the Top 100 Superstar Kisses. You can check out that video compilation below.