WWE News: Paul Heyman Responds to Seth Rollins’ SummerSlam Vow, Ember Moon on Smackdown Match

– Seth Rollins says he’s coming for Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, and Paul Heyman has taken note. Rollins appeared in a video from a live event over the weekend where he told the camera, “I’m coming for [Lesnar] and I’m coming to take my title back!”

– Speaking of videos from house shows, Ember Moon cut a promo on Charlotte Flair to hype their match on this week’s Smackdown. Moon said that she’s facing Flair for the first time ever on Smackdown and that Flair underestimates her as a newbie, but she’s going to use Charlotte as a stepping stone on her way to her match with Bayley at SummerSlam: