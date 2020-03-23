WWE News: Paul Heyman Says He’s The Greatest Manager Ever, New WWE Book Available Now, Asuka Goes Shopping

– In a post on Twitter, Paul Heyman declared that he’s the greatest manager of all time, even though he’s always stressed that he’s only an ‘advocate’ on WWE TV.

He wrote: “Let’s give the credit I have EARNED. No manager has ever managed more champions. None have been in more @WWE #WrestleMania main events. My body of work? Over 33 years. On top. Heenan? Albano? Blassie? Ernie? Bobby Davis? Bow down! I’m #1. And I even redefined the role!#Advocate”

Let's give the credit I have EARNED. No manager has ever managed more champions. None have been in more @WWE #WrestleMania main events. My body of work? Over 33 years. On top. Heenan? Albano? Blassie? Ernie? Bobby Davis? Bow down! I'm #1. And I even redefined the role!#Advocate pic.twitter.com/C0VbAM6ylI — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 23, 2020

– The new book WWE Beyond Extreme is available now from DK Publishing and author Dean Miller.

Here’s a synopsis: Ferocious Battles. Shocking Stunts. No Holds Barred! Relive the action from the most rip-roaring matches. Marvel at spectacular takedowns and death-defying stunts. Discover WWE’s scariest and strangest Superstars. Sports entertainment doesn’t get more extreme than this!!

– Asuka has posted a new video of her attempting to go grocery shopping with a nearly-empty store.