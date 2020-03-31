WWE News: Paul Heyman Sends Drew McIntyre a Message, Edge Makes Randy Orton a Promise

– Paul Heyman had a message for Drew McIntyre on Raw ahead of McIntyre’s match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Heyman and Lesnar came out and did a promo to close Raw, and you can see video of it below. Heyman complimented McIntyre for stepping up and said McIntyre is that special, at least compared to the guy on the street or at the gym or in the locker room. But Heyman said that The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Randy Couture, Shane Carwin, and John Cena were special but they all fell to Lesnar and were “not so God damned special, but just Brock’s b***h!”

– WWE shared video of Edge’s promo as well, where he addresses Randy Orton. Edge talked about how they’re all junkies for wrestling. He said they have different definitions of grit; for Orton it means hand-picked by evolution, and he’s coasting on his family’s fame “just okay with being okay.” Edge said okay for Randy Orton is better than most and is a Hall of Fame career. But for Edge, grit is the guy who will reach into a hole and pull someone out who doesn’t deserve it; it’s not being in Evolution because you don’t want to be someone’s lackey. Grit is forging your own path, he said. He concluded, “You dug yourself another hole, didn’t you Randy? This time, I’m not gonna pull you back out. I am gonna push you so far in, you will never get back out.”