WWE News: Paul Heyman & Shinsuke Nakamura Set for The Bump, Raw Video Highlights

August 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– On last night’s edition of WWE Raw Talk, it was announced that The Bloodline’s wise man Paul Heyman has been announced for this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. Also, Shinsuke Nakamura is joining the show on Wednesday, August 30 at 1:00 pm EST:

