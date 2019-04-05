wrestling / News

WWE News: Paul Heyman Takes Shot At Seth Rollins, Axxess Tour, Matt Riddle In Brooklyn

April 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Brock Lesnar Paul Heyman Raw 3-18-19

– Paul Heyman is doing his best to build Sunday’s Universal Title match.

– Here is the trailer for WWE Chronicle featuring Charlotte Flair.

– The 5 superstars with the most WrestleMania main events.

– Cathy Kelley gives a tour of WrestleMania Axxess.

– Elias and Kofi Kingston did interviews with Hot 97.

– Matt Riddle was back in New York

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Paul Heyman, WWE, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading