WWE News: Paul Heyman on The Bloodline Private Jet, Jimmy Uso and Mikaze Play Tekken 7, SmackDown in 3 Minutes

April 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Paul Heyman WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– WWE talent and Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, shared a photo from flying The Bloodline private jet service. Heyman wrote, “BLOODLINE PRIVATE JET SERVICE We’ll leave the (red) light on for you!” You can check out that tweet below:

– UpUpDownDown featured a video of Jimmy Uso and Mikaze playing Tekken 7:

– FOX Sports showcased last night’s SmackDown in 3 Minutes:

