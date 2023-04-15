wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman on The Bloodline Private Jet, Jimmy Uso and Mikaze Play Tekken 7, SmackDown in 3 Minutes
April 15, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE talent and Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, shared a photo from flying The Bloodline private jet service. Heyman wrote, “BLOODLINE PRIVATE JET SERVICE We’ll leave the (red) light on for you!” You can check out that tweet below:
BLOODLINE PRIVATE JET SERVICE
We’ll leave the (red) light on for you! pic.twitter.com/gRlCIoYJ27
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 15, 2023
– UpUpDownDown featured a video of Jimmy Uso and Mikaze playing Tekken 7:
– FOX Sports showcased last night’s SmackDown in 3 Minutes:
