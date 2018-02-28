WWE News: Paul Heyman Working With Ronda Rousey a Possibility, Booker T Talks Action Figure Fights

– A new report says that Paul Heyman acting as a manager for Ronda Rousey in WWE is a possibility. Sports Illustrated reports that the idea of having Heyman act as Rousey’s advocate the way he does with Brock Lesnar may happen, depending on her ability to connect with the WWE fanbase on her own.

– Booker T appears in a new Ringside Collectibles video, being interviewed at 2018 Las Vegas Toy Con. Booker was asked what would happen if his WWE action figure ran into Corey Graves’ figure, playing off the “feud” they worked off WWE TV. Booker said that at their age, they would fight, not wrestle.