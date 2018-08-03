wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman Works With Talent at WWE Performance Center, Vince McMahon Meets Make-A-Wish Guest
August 3, 2018 | Posted by
– Paul Heyman was at the WWE Performance Center working with NXT talent on Friday. You can see pics below via the NXT Instagram account of Heyman at the PC, working with talent on their promo skills:
– Vince McMahon posted the following to Twitter, with pics of his meeting Make-A-Wish guest Tyler:
Grateful for our special #MakeAWish guest at @WWE HQ. Thanks for visiting us, Tyler … and for making yourself comfortable in my chair! See you at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/NNcEB9dXTb
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 3, 2018