WWE News: Paul Heyman Works With Talent at WWE Performance Center, Vince McMahon Meets Make-A-Wish Guest

August 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paul Heyman

– Paul Heyman was at the WWE Performance Center working with NXT talent on Friday. You can see pics below via the NXT Instagram account of Heyman at the PC, working with talent on their promo skills:

– Vince McMahon posted the following to Twitter, with pics of his meeting Make-A-Wish guest Tyler:

