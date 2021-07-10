wrestling / News
WWE News: Peacock Adds WrestleMania Special and MYC 2018, Nikki Bella Reveals Her Summer Fashion, Full MITB 2011 Match Video
July 10, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the following programs have been added to the WWE content library on Peacock:
* The 15 Greatest WrestleMania Title Matches in the Last 15 Years
* Mae Young Classic 2018
– In a vlog on her YouTube channel, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella revealed her summer fashion wardrobe:
– WWE released a full Money in the Bank 2011 match video. The match featured SmackDown Superstars Daniel Bryan, Sheamus, Kane, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, Wade Barrett, Cody Rhodes and Sin Cara risk competing for a World Heavyweight Title contract:
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman No Longer A Part of WWE Talking Smack, Change Said To Be Permanent
- WWE Summerslam Main Event & Roman Reigns’ Opponent Said To Be Locked In
- Jim Ross Recalls Jim Herd Firing Ric Flair From WCW In 1991 Over Contract Dispute, Flair Signing With WWE
- Jeff Jarrett On Laying Down For Hulk Hogan At Bash At The Beach 2000, Backstage Drama Surrounding Finish Of The Match