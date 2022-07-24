wrestling / News

WWE News: Peacock Announces Pre-Summerslam Party In Nashville, Possible Chance of Rain At Summerslam, Preview Of Next Episode of WWE Rivals

July 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Peacock Premium Image Credit: WWE

– Peacock has announced a pre-Summerslam party for subscribers in Nashville. The announcement reads:

Headed to Nashville? Come by the Peacock Pre-Party @ SummerSlam 2022! Peacock Premium subscribers can kick back in the shade with local live music, complimentary cold beverages, snow cones, and more. Find us in the WWE Fan Fest between the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and Nissan Stadium’s south side entrance (at the corner of Victory Ave and S1st St) from 3:30-6:30P CT. First come, first served.

– There is currently a 60% chance of rain in Nashville next Saturday, during Summerslam.

– WWE has shared a new clip of the next episode of Rivals, which airs tomorrow night on A&E. It will focus on Steve Austin vs. The Rock.

