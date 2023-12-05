wrestling / News
WWE News: Peacock Free With Instacart+, Raw Talk Highlights, Compilation of Randy Orton’s Greatest RKOs
December 5, 2023 | Posted by
– Instacart is now offering a promotion where Instacart+ customers will get Peacock, featuring the WWE catalog and premium live events, at no extra cost. There’s no word on how long the promotion will last. Instacart+ is available for a flat standard fee of $99/year or $9.99/month
– WWE released the following highlights from last night’s Raw Talk:
– WWE showcased a 365 compilation of Randy Orton’s greatest RKOs: