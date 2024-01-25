– Per The Hollywood Reporter, Peacock, the streaming service of Comcast’s entertainment unit NBCUniversal, reported that it reached 31 million paying subscribers at the end of 2023. Comcast also states that Peacock grew its fourth-quarter revenue by 57 million percent to surpass $1 billion for the quarter.

Peacock is the streaming home for WWE in the United States, streaming the original content that used to be on WWE Network, including WWE’s premium live events.

– WWE Superstar John Cena will be a guest on The Today Show on Friday, January 26. He’ll be promoting his new film, Argylle, which hits theaters on February 2.

– Access also interivewed John Cena regarding the upcoming film. He also talked about the 2023 hit movie Barbie, which he appeared in. Cena shared a message to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig who were controversially not nominated for Best Actress or Best Director for the film. Barbie did receive eight Oscar nominations, including ones for Best Picture, Best Screenplay for Gerwig, Best Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera.

Cena stated, “I hope that they know in their heart of hearts that awards are not the only sign of success and this is me speaking to them for them for a second. Both of them changed my life for the better, so I hope that they take that with the gravity that it means.”