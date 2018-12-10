Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Penelope Ford and More Set For Tryouts This Week, New NXT Live Dates Announced

December 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Penelope Ford

– WWE is set to hold more WWE tryouts at the WWE Performance Center starting on Wednesday. PWInsider reports that the following names are set for the tryout:

* Eric Spicely – Former UFC Middleweight Fighter, competed for Beyond Wrestling
* Penelope Ford – Northeast independent wrestler, worked with Joey Janela and wrestled at All In
* Courtney Lemmings – NPCC bodybuilding competitor from Colorado
* Tehuti Miles – Former University of Maryland Football player

– The company also announced the following NXT live events:

January 24th, 2019: San Diego, California
January 25th, 2019: Riverside, California
February 7th, 2019: Toms River, New Jersey
February 8th, 2019: Poughkeepsie, New York
February 9th, 2019: Lowell, Massachusetts
February 10th, 2019: Kingston, Rhode Island

