wrestling / News
WWE News: Penelope Ford and More Set For Tryouts This Week, New NXT Live Dates Announced
– WWE is set to hold more WWE tryouts at the WWE Performance Center starting on Wednesday. PWInsider reports that the following names are set for the tryout:
* Eric Spicely – Former UFC Middleweight Fighter, competed for Beyond Wrestling
* Penelope Ford – Northeast independent wrestler, worked with Joey Janela and wrestled at All In
* Courtney Lemmings – NPCC bodybuilding competitor from Colorado
* Tehuti Miles – Former University of Maryland Football player
– The company also announced the following NXT live events:
January 24th, 2019: San Diego, California
January 25th, 2019: Riverside, California
February 7th, 2019: Toms River, New Jersey
February 8th, 2019: Poughkeepsie, New York
February 9th, 2019: Lowell, Massachusetts
February 10th, 2019: Kingston, Rhode Island
Announcing TWO @WWENXT #NXTRoadTrips in 2019:#NXTSanDiego 1/24#NXTRiverside 1/25
Before #NXTTakeOver: Phoenix#NXTTomsRiver 2/7#NXTPoughkeepsie 2/8#NXTLowell 2/9#NXTKingston 2/10
Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY at https://t.co/pcQU3cALRh at 10am local time. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/6504aveva3
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 10, 2018