WWE News: Penelope Ford and More Set For Tryouts This Week, New NXT Live Dates Announced

– WWE is set to hold more WWE tryouts at the WWE Performance Center starting on Wednesday. PWInsider reports that the following names are set for the tryout:

* Eric Spicely – Former UFC Middleweight Fighter, competed for Beyond Wrestling

* Penelope Ford – Northeast independent wrestler, worked with Joey Janela and wrestled at All In

* Courtney Lemmings – NPCC bodybuilding competitor from Colorado

* Tehuti Miles – Former University of Maryland Football player

– The company also announced the following NXT live events:

January 24th, 2019: San Diego, California

January 25th, 2019: Riverside, California

February 7th, 2019: Toms River, New Jersey

February 8th, 2019: Poughkeepsie, New York

February 9th, 2019: Lowell, Massachusetts

February 10th, 2019: Kingston, Rhode Island