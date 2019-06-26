wrestling / News

WWE News: Performance Center Video Spotlights Joaquin Wilde, Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK

June 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joaquin Wilde NXT

– The WWE Performance Center posted a new video featuring Joaquin Wilde, the former DJZ, ahead of his match with Angel Garza on NXT. The match is the first in the NXT Breakout Tournament, and in the video Wilde reflects on his journey to NXT including his serious injury from 2017 that threatened his life:

– WWE also posted this week’s NXT UK highlights video, which you can check out below. The show included matches taped at Download Festival. Our full report for the episode is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Joaquin Wilde, NXT UK, WWE Performance Center, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading