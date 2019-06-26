wrestling / News
WWE News: Performance Center Video Spotlights Joaquin Wilde, Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK
June 26, 2019 | Posted by
– The WWE Performance Center posted a new video featuring Joaquin Wilde, the former DJZ, ahead of his match with Angel Garza on NXT. The match is the first in the NXT Breakout Tournament, and in the video Wilde reflects on his journey to NXT including his serious injury from 2017 that threatened his life:
– WWE also posted this week’s NXT UK highlights video, which you can check out below. The show included matches taped at Download Festival. Our full report for the episode is here.
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Says Talent Can’t Just Read Scripts Verbatim: ‘You’ve Gotta Make It Your Own’
- Mick Foley Recalls Convincing Undertaker to Start Hell in a Cell on the Roof, Kevin Sullivan Saying The Match Ended The Monday Night War
- Seth Rollins Reacts to Criticism Over Will Ospreay Tweets – Ospreay, Becky Lynch, Chris Jericho & More Comment on Feud
- Seth Rollins Says He’s Absolutely Satisfied With WWE Creative Process, Says Jon Moxley ‘Took His Ball and Went Home’