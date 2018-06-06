Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Pete Dunne Attacks Roderick Strong on NXT, More Content Added to WWE Network

June 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has posted video of Pete Dunne’s attack on Roderick Strong during tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see video below of the incident, which took place after Strong’s win over Danny Burch:

WWE Network News reports that WWE has added two previously-missing episodes of WCCW from 1985 to the VOD section of the Network. In addition, The Leviathan (Batista) vs. Kane from OVW Christmas Chaos in January of 2001 will be added to the Hidden Gems Collection this week.

