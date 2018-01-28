WWE News: Pete Dunne Calls Out Brock Lesnar at NXT TakeOver, Video of Tommaso Ciampa’s Attack on Johnny Gargano

– WWE UK champion Pete Dunne made an appearance during tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia pre-show. He talked about being open to any and all challengers, even name dropping WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar. You can check out a video of the segment below.

When asked if there’s anyone he had his eye one, he responded, “Anyone and everyone. I want the NXT title. Bring on Brock Lesnar. Bring anyone.”

– WWE released a video of Tommaso Ciampa’s return and attack on Johnny Gargano after the main event for tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia. After Gargano lost to Andrade Cien Almas in the main event for the NXT world title, Ciampa came out and attacked Gargano with a crutch. YOu can check out that video below.