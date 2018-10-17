WWE News: Pete Dunne Comments on NXT UK Win, Former Impact Champion At NXT Taping

– Pete Dunne appears in a new video commenting on his successful NXT UK Championship defense at NXT UK. You can see video below of Dunne reacting to his retaining the title against Noam Dar.

When asked what it meant to defend the championship on the NXT UK premiere, Dunne said, “Listen to me, I’ve held this title for well over 400 days now. I’ve defended this title at Takeovers, I’ve been to RAW, I’ve been to NXT in the States, and finally this title has a home at NXT in the UK. I’ve defended it against the likes of Tyler Bate, Zack Gibson and tonight, Noam Dar. I continue to set the bar and I continue to show everybody how important this title really is, and what it means to be United Kingdom Champion.”

– Former Impact Champion and Mae Young Competitor Chelsea Green was in attendance at Wednesday night’s NXT taping. You can see a pic below from Deonna Purrazzo of herself, Green, MJ Jenkins, and Kacy Catanzaro outside the tapings: