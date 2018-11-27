WWE News: Pete Dunne Further Defends NXT UK Indie Restrictions, Highlights of Samoa Joe Crashing Jeff Hardy Celebration

– Pete Dunne engaged with fans on Twitter as he continued to defend WWE restricting NXT UK talent from working most indie shows. Dunne, who said earlier in the day that “British wrestling is safe,” responded to fans’ concerns about the new restrictions as you can see below:

That’s an exaggeration. Also what if your favourite wrestler goes to wrestlemania? That will be out of budget for a lot of people to travel that far, but if they’re truly your favourite you’ll be made up for them and excited to watch on a very affordable streaming service 🤷‍♂️ — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) November 27, 2018

Put 12 years, a countless amount of money and months away from home at a time in an attempt to get your dream job. When you finally achieve your goal and you can also create a great life for your family I’ll make sure to discredit your hard work and tell you you’re a sell out 👍 https://t.co/jmZAK1hmms — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) November 28, 2018

Without the hard work of myself and countless other wrestlers with the goal of signing to a major company there wouldn’t even be a thriving UK scene to begin with. Support independent wrestling and support independent wrestlers as they take the next step in their career — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) November 28, 2018

– WWE posted the following highlight from Jeff Hardy’s WWE anniversary celebration on Smackdown. The segment saw Samoa Joe come out and make things personal as he referenced Hardy’s substance abuse issues, saying that Hardy “probably wasn’t coherent enough” to remember his highlights: