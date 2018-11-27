Quantcast

 

WWE News: Pete Dunne Further Defends NXT UK Indie Restrictions, Highlights of Samoa Joe Crashing Jeff Hardy Celebration

November 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Pete Dunne engaged with fans on Twitter as he continued to defend WWE restricting NXT UK talent from working most indie shows. Dunne, who said earlier in the day that “British wrestling is safe,” responded to fans’ concerns about the new restrictions as you can see below:

– WWE posted the following highlight from Jeff Hardy’s WWE anniversary celebration on Smackdown. The segment saw Samoa Joe come out and make things personal as he referenced Hardy’s substance abuse issues, saying that Hardy “probably wasn’t coherent enough” to remember his highlights:

