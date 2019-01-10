wrestling / News
WWE News: Pete Dunne Hits Championship Milestone, Sheamus Releases Workout Episode With John Cena
January 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Pete Dunne has hit a major milestone as the NXT UK Champion. Dunne, who defends the title against Joe Coffey this weekend at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool, has now been champion for 600 days as noted by the NXT UK Twitter account:
The #Bruiserweight @PeteDunneYxB has been @WWEUK Champion for 600 DAYS.
Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/0aGMEGcf7n
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 10, 2019
– Sheamus has released his Celtic Warrior Workouts episode featuring John Cena. You can see the video below: