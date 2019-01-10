Quantcast

wrestling / News

WWE News: Pete Dunne Hits Championship Milestone, Sheamus Releases Workout Episode With John Cena

January 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pete Dunne OTT NXT 122017 PROGRESS

– Pete Dunne has hit a major milestone as the NXT UK Champion. Dunne, who defends the title against Joe Coffey this weekend at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool, has now been champion for 600 days as noted by the NXT UK Twitter account:

– Sheamus has released his Celtic Warrior Workouts episode featuring John Cena. You can see the video below:

article topics :

John Cena, NXT UK, Pete Dunne, Sheamus, Jeremy Thomas


Loading...

Spotlights

loading




More Stories

loading