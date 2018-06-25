Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Pete Dunne Hits UK Championship Milestone, Toni Storm Comments on #1 Contender’s Win

June 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
pete dunne nxt tv 21418

– Pete Dunne has hit a new milestone for his WWE UK Championship reign. The WWE Stats And Info Twitter account has noted that Dunne’s title reign has surpassed the 400 day mark. As it notes, this is also the first time in thirty years two WWE championship holders have had reigns over 400 days:

– Here is video of Toni Storm commenting on her win over Killer Kelly and Isla Dawn to earn a shot at Shayna Baszler’s NXT Women’s Championship tomorrow night:

article topics :

Pete Dunne, Toni Storm, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading