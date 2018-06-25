WWE News: Pete Dunne Hits UK Championship Milestone, Toni Storm Comments on #1 Contender’s Win

– Pete Dunne has hit a new milestone for his WWE UK Championship reign. The WWE Stats And Info Twitter account has noted that Dunne’s title reign has surpassed the 400 day mark. As it notes, this is also the first time in thirty years two WWE championship holders have had reigns over 400 days:

.@PeteDunneYxB's reign as @WWE United Kingdom Champion has now surpassed 400 days. #WWEUKCT This is the 1st time since 1988 that @WWE has TWO singles champions (Dunne & @BrockLesnar) who both have 400+ day reigns with titles at the same time. In '88 it was Sherri & @OfficialHTM. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) June 25, 2018

– Here is video of Toni Storm commenting on her win over Killer Kelly and Isla Dawn to earn a shot at Shayna Baszler’s NXT Women’s Championship tomorrow night: