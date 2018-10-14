Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Pete Dunne Hypes NXT UK, Top 25 Instagram Pics of the Week

October 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pete Dunne OTT NXT 122017 PROGRESS

– Pete Dunne posted to Twitter to hype the debut of NXT UK this week. Dunne posted the following, telling fans not to “sleep” on the brand or its live shows:

– WWE posted their weekly article of the top twenty-five Instagram pics, which includes the likes of Lita, Mickie James, Triple H, Carmella, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Asuka and more. You can see it here.

article topics :

NXT UK, Pete Dunne, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading