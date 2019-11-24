WWE News: Pete Dunne Says He’s Ready For Adam Cole, Triple H Comments on Denzel Curry’s WarGames Theme

– Pete Dunne appeared in a video following last night’s NXT Takeover: WarGames discussing his being the #1 contender to Adam Cole’s NXT Championship. You can see the video below, in which Dunne points out that this is the place where he and Tyler Bate “put ourselves and NXT UK on the map” and that he did it again for himself. He says instead of asking how ready he is, the question should be whether Cole is prepared for Dunne after his brutal match.

– Triple H posted to Twitter to comment on rapper Denzel Curry being backstage and remixing his track “Ricky” to use as the WarGames theme song: