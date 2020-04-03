wrestling / News
WWE News: Pete Dunne Stuck in the UK, MolaTV in Indonesia to Air Raw & Smackdown
April 2, 2020 | Posted by
– Pete Dunne is reportedly stuck in the UK and thus won’t be appearing on NXT any time particularly soon. The WON reports that Dunne is currently in the UK and that as flights are banned from coming in, he is unable to get back to the US currently.
– The site also notes that Raw and Smackdown are set to begin airing live in Indonesia on MolaTV soon.
